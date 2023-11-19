Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) Shares Sold by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. owned 0.72% of Village Super Market worth $2,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in Village Super Market by 13.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Village Super Market by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 197,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Village Super Market by 2.1% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 28,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Village Super Market by 2.5% in the second quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 27,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Village Super Market by 29.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 40.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Village Super Market in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Village Super Market Stock Performance

Village Super Market stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.97. 28,708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,928. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.95 million, a PE ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.30. Village Super Market, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.25 and a fifty-two week high of $24.87.

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 4th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $553.81 million for the quarter. Village Super Market had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 12.44%.

Village Super Market Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Village Super Market’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.50%.

About Village Super Market

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. The company offers grocery, meat, produce, dairy, deli, seafood, prepared foods, and bakery and frozen foods. It also provides non-food products, including health and beauty care, general merchandise, liquor, and pharmacy products through retail and online stores.

