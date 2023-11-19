Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 74,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,729,000. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up 4.8% of Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 11,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 24,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $56.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,183,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,726,315. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.40. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $51.90 and a 1 year high of $67.25.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.1765 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

