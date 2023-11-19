Hollencrest Capital Management Has $139,000 Stock Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 39.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth $37,000. 60.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Global Management

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total transaction of $1,721,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 372,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,104,482.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total transaction of $1,721,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 372,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,104,482.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director A B. Krongard purchased 1,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.95 per share, with a total value of $86,723.55. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 77,608 shares in the company, valued at $6,670,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

APO opened at $86.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.64. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.16 and a 52 week high of $93.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer cut Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.