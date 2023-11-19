Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO)

Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 136,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,000. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF accounts for 2.3% of Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 644.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 7,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth $135,000.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BITO traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.38. The stock had a trading volume of 13,279,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,222,146. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $9.48 and a 12-month high of $19.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.36.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Profile

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

