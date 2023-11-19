Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.94 Million in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,614 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,936,000. Fortinet makes up approximately 2.0% of Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Fortinet by 99,008.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 213,366,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,128,404,000 after acquiring an additional 213,151,613 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,202,733 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,402,934,000 after purchasing an additional 617,369 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,395,593 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,687,787,000 after purchasing an additional 527,129 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,178,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,007,182,000 after purchasing an additional 147,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fortinet by 125,937.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,597,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $713,680,000 after purchasing an additional 14,586,086 shares during the period. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortinet Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of FTNT stock traded up $0.84 on Friday, reaching $51.26. 5,021,557 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,803,503. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.50. The company has a market capitalization of $39.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.30. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.12 and a 12-month high of $81.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 3,361.82% and a net margin of 22.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank cut their target price on Fortinet from $90.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Fortinet from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total transaction of $439,215.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,499,801.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total transaction of $439,215.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,499,801.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total value of $1,457,937.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,351.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,233 shares of company stock worth $3,213,334. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

