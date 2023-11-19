Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Purchases 74,787 Shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,957,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 74,787 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 5.73% of Dril-Quip worth $45,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Dril-Quip during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Dril-Quip by 172.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Dril-Quip by 175.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dril-Quip during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 124.7% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 7,213 shares during the period.

Get Dril-Quip alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dril-Quip in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Dril-Quip from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Dril-Quip Trading Up 0.2 %

DRQ traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.57. 257,280 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,781. The stock has a market capitalization of $771.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -451.40 and a beta of 1.01. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.31 and a 12-month high of $35.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.50.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $117.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.88 million. Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.51%. Dril-Quip’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

About Dril-Quip

(Free Report)

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for for both offshore and onshore applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dril-Quip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dril-Quip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.