Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 126,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,380,000. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FNDE. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 624.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 90.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

FNDE traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.87. 409,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,735. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.75. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $24.38 and a twelve month high of $28.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.61.

About Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

