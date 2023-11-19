Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,000. KLA makes up 2.0% of Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in KLA by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of KLA by 0.3% during the second quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 7,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of KLA by 0.4% in the second quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on KLA from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James assumed coverage on KLA in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $507.24.

In other news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total value of $1,424,514.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,067,558.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total transaction of $1,424,514.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,067,558.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeneanne Michelle Hanley sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.97, for a total value of $254,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,554,394.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KLAC traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $544.54. 1,315,624 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,046,780. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $479.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $469.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.34. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $355.88 and a 12 month high of $550.67.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.35. KLA had a return on equity of 119.24% and a net margin of 30.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Equities analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 23.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.01%.

KLA declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

