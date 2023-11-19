Angeles Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 378 Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 378 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 96,355.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 236,738,760 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $205,354,303,000 after buying an additional 236,493,322 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 756.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,207,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $404,363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,599,078 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $2,222,676,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 122,794.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,667,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,050,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 49,919.1% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,437,432 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Broadcom from $890.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $1,010.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $848.52.

Broadcom Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $977.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $511.00 and a 52 week high of $983.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $868.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $838.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.07 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.58%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, Director Check Kian Low acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Check Kian Low acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,909,750.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,949.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

