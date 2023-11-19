Angeles Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 864 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,014.3% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 78 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 86 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.28, for a total value of $1,951,177.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 46,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,970,581.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $87,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.28, for a total transaction of $1,951,177.28. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 46,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,970,581.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,411 shares of company stock worth $18,511,525 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of VRTX opened at $350.50 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $282.21 and a 52-week high of $387.42. The stock has a market cap of $90.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $360.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $350.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.94% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.62 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $312.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $456.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $376.13.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

