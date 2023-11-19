Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $57.93 Million Stock Holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,037,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,491 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 6.05% of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling worth $57,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 823.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 190.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 361.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HY. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:HY traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.15. 90,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,258. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.20 and a 200 day moving average of $47.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $810.51 million, a PE ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.38. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.57 and a twelve month high of $59.64.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.77%.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

Featured Articles

