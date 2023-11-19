Crane (NYSE:CR) Holdings Lifted by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,410,330 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,048,595 shares during the quarter. Crane comprises 1.9% of Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 4.25% of Crane worth $180,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CR. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 88.4% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 242,042 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,677,000 after acquiring an additional 113,579 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Crane by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,827 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Crane by 182.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 6,586 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crane during the second quarter valued at about $1,243,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Crane by 30.8% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 31,980 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after buying an additional 7,524 shares during the period. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CR shares. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Crane in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Crane from $92.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crane in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. CJS Securities initiated coverage on Crane in a research report on Monday, October 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Crane from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Crane has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Crane Price Performance

NYSE CR traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.21. 233,595 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.72. Crane has a 1 year low of $67.28 and a 1 year high of $106.58. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $530.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.32 million. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. Crane’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crane Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.54%.

About Crane

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts, primarily for the commercial aerospace, and the military aerospace, defense, and space markets.

