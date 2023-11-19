Nelson Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Nelson Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,328 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VELA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 122.2% during the first quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,947,000. United Bank grew its stake in Adobe by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 21.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock worth $239,609,000 after acquiring an additional 91,328 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 138.3% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,127,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,467 shares of company stock worth $1,337,400. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

ADBE stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $602.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,969,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,105,284. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $544.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $499.43. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $318.60 and a 52-week high of $613.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $274.39 billion, a PE ratio of 54.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.33.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADBE. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Adobe from $590.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $603.22.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

