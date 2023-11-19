Nelson Capital Management LLC Sells 4,593 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Nelson Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,593 shares during the quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 426.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after buying an additional 45,635 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after buying an additional 10,418 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 115.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 7,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.03. 1,340,533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,245,144. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.65 and a fifty-two week high of $49.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.05.

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

