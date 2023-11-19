Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Purchased by Nelson Capital Management LLC

Nelson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 122,570.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,191,342,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,373,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,371,084 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,632,992,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 72,388,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,580,637,000 after buying an additional 416,081 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,928,000 after buying an additional 4,291,284 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,318,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,794,000 after buying an additional 1,412,571 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

SCHF stock traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $35.40. 2,837,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,154,291. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.98 and a 200-day moving average of $34.99. The firm has a market cap of $31.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $31.95 and a twelve month high of $36.85.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.