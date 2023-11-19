Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 397,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,539 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Consolidated Edison worth $35,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 1,869.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,786,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,777,000 after buying an additional 4,543,146 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 89,231.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,145,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,142,000 after buying an additional 4,141,220 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at about $318,245,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,128,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $393,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,730 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 220,869.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 596,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,934,000 after purchasing an additional 596,347 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $103.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $104.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

Consolidated Edison Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $91.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.46 and a 12-month high of $100.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.25.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

