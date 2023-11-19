Nelson Capital Management LLC Raises Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Nelson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 24,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.18. The stock had a trading volume of 4,034,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,057,446. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $108.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

