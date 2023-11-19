Nelson Capital Management LLC Sells 75,147 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Nelson Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 67.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,147 shares during the quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 210,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,536,000 after acquiring an additional 11,539 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 76,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 18,319 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 422.7% during the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 205,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,291,000 after purchasing an additional 165,975 shares in the last quarter. Ruggaard & Associates LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Ruggaard & Associates LLC now owns 244,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,256,000 after buying an additional 20,869 shares during the period. Finally, Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $588,000.

NYSEARCA JPST traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.19. 4,138,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,623,082. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.93 and a 52 week high of $50.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.12.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

