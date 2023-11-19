Patria Investments Limited (PAX) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 21st

Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.199 per share on Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st.
Patria Investments has a payout ratio of 61.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Patria Investments to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.3%.
Patria Investments Price Performance
PAX opened at $14.29 on Friday. Patria Investments has a fifty-two week low of $12.81 and a fifty-two week high of $17.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.60. The company has a market capitalization of $775.20 million, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.49.
Institutional Trading of Patria Investments
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAX. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Patria Investments by 244.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Patria Investments by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Patria Investments by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Patria Investments by 1,306.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Patria Investments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.27% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Patria Investments from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd.
Patria Investments Company Profile
Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.
