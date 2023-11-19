Patria Investments Limited (PAX) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 21st

Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.199 per share on Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st.

Patria Investments has a payout ratio of 61.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Patria Investments to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.3%.

Get Patria Investments alerts:

Patria Investments Price Performance

PAX opened at $14.29 on Friday. Patria Investments has a fifty-two week low of $12.81 and a fifty-two week high of $17.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.60. The company has a market capitalization of $775.20 million, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.49.

Institutional Trading of Patria Investments

Patria Investments ( NYSE:PAX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.07). Patria Investments had a return on equity of 33.78% and a net margin of 39.10%. The business had revenue of $63.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Patria Investments will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAX. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Patria Investments by 244.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Patria Investments by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Patria Investments by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Patria Investments by 1,306.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Patria Investments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Patria Investments from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Patria Investments

Patria Investments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Patria Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patria Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.