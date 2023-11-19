Nelson Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,198 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Nelson Capital Management LLC increased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 140.0% during the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABBV stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $138.30. The company had a trading volume of 4,332,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,528,588. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.96 and a 52 week high of $168.11. The company has a market capitalization of $244.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.89, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.98.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 169.86%.

ABBV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. William Blair began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.69.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

