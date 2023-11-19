Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 328,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 128,585 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.06% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $37,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 8,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 17,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% in the first quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 12,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mad River Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 10,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICE opened at $111.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.31 and its 200 day moving average is $111.52. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.16 and a fifty-two week high of $118.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.98%.

In related news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total value of $234,280.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 125,647 shares in the company, valued at $14,718,289.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 88,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total transaction of $10,005,216.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,169,965 shares in the company, valued at $131,995,451.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total transaction of $234,280.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 125,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,718,289.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,202 shares of company stock worth $11,299,952. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ICE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.42.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

