The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Nelson Capital Management LLC

Nelson Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,668 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,377 shares during the quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 99,916.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 870,320,643 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $270,356,404,000 after purchasing an additional 869,450,462 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,740,875,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 105,205.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,472,867,000 after acquiring an additional 10,984,516 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 30,077.5% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,140,519 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $20,806,000 after acquiring an additional 6,120,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 29,554.9% in the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 5,109,249 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,092,020 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total value of $522,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,319.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total value of $522,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,319.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,186 shares of company stock valued at $6,862,827 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $307.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,770,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,628,496. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $298.63 and its 200 day moving average is $306.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Home Depot from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Home Depot from $341.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.57.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

