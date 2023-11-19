Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 23.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 675,950 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 208,229 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $36,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 88,436.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 270,919,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,654,024,000 after purchasing an additional 270,613,292 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,329,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,263,857,000 after purchasing an additional 473,888 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 23,393,853 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,082,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,431 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 112,306.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,661,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $863,475,000 after purchasing an additional 18,645,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,156,052 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $927,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BSX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 15,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $872,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 197,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,889,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 15,867 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $872,685.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 197,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,889,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vance R. Brown sold 15,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.52, for a total value of $795,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,760.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 415,596 shares of company stock valued at $21,922,137. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Stock Down 0.6 %

BSX opened at $54.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.27, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.32. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $42.49 and a twelve month high of $55.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.