Quadrant Capital Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,503 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1,716.7% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 296.9% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 44,853.3% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,728 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 315.9% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 230 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 75.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 0.4 %

SHW stock opened at $270.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.46. The company has a market capitalization of $69.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $205.43 and a 12 month high of $283.80.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.43. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 78.92%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $504,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 317,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,383,352. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

