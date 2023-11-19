Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS) Plans $0.12 Dividend

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, November 18th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.1152 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II stock opened at $17.91 on Friday. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $15.30 and a 52-week high of $18.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II in the 4th quarter worth about $308,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 5,081 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II in the 4th quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Company Profile

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.

