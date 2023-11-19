Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 800 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 456,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $32,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SO. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Southern in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Southern from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Scotiabank cut Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Shares of NYSE SO traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.77. The stock had a trading volume of 4,594,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,771,303. The firm has a market cap of $76.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.55. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $75.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.08%.

In other news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $693,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,990,868.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $341,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,610,712.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $693,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,990,868.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,490 shares of company stock worth $2,146,405. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

