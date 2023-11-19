Nelson Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Nelson Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 69,949 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the period. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $3,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,981,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 413.0% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

Agnico Eagle Mines stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.38. 1,647,677 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,654,873. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.78. The company has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.88. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of $43.22 and a fifty-two week high of $61.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 40.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.02%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

