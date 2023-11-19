Nelson Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Nelson Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,625 shares during the quarter. General Mills comprises about 1.4% of Nelson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $5,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GIS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 2.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 423,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,487,000 after acquiring an additional 8,561 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 6,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 15.3% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascension Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the second quarter valued at approximately $596,000. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of GIS stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,623,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,794,801. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.49 and a 200 day moving average of $73.20. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.33 and a 12-month high of $90.89. The stock has a market cap of $37.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.27.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on General Mills from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on General Mills in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.94.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GIS

About General Mills

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.