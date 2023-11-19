Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Acquired by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $29,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Journey Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Eaton by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in Eaton by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ETN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eaton in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Eaton from $228.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other news, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total transaction of $1,143,895.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,440.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 1,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total transaction of $423,664.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,459.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total value of $1,143,895.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,440.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $227.80. 2,036,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,070,665. The stock has a market cap of $90.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.53. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $150.86 and a fifty-two week high of $240.44.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 13.24%. Eaton’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.05%.

About Eaton

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.