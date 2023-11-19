Nelson Capital Management LLC Has $16.36 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Nelson Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 82,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 4.2% of Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $16,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 10,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $191.80. The stock had a trading volume of 489,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,106. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $210.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $186.48 and its 200 day moving average is $192.76.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

