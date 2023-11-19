Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 56,431 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 740,047 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 56,431 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.15% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $36,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,067,317 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $922,721,000 after buying an additional 7,399,467 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter worth about $285,370,000. Ruffer LLP raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 847.6% during the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 2,418,520 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $123,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,300 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,758,182 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $548,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,884,284 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $237,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. CSFB increased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

NYSE:AEM traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $48.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,647,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,654,873. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1-year low of $43.22 and a 1-year high of $61.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.78. The firm has a market cap of $24.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 40.40%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 30.02%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

