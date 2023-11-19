Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Purchases 499 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 45.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,605 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at $233,743,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in Salesforce by 374.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Salesforce during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Salesforce by 354.8% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 191 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at $39,956,000,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Salesforce from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. UBS Group raised their target price on Salesforce from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.28.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $1,425,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,208,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.47, for a total transaction of $3,685,799.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,064,823.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $1,425,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,790 shares in the company, valued at $23,208,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 671,788 shares of company stock valued at $141,136,481. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $221.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $238.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $208.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.78. The company has a market capitalization of $215.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.13, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.18.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

