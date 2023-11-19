Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 6,500 Shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 99,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $29,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 75.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,968,000 after buying an additional 10,691 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 5.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 25.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 388 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 58.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,906 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 2.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,738 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on CVCO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cavco Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 target price on shares of Cavco Industries in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Cavco Industries Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CVCO stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $282.83. 53,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,482. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $264.34 and its 200-day moving average is $276.69. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.18. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $203.13 and a fifty-two week high of $318.00.

About Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

