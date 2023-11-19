Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Shares Purchased by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,190 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $28,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,300,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $645,770,000 after buying an additional 680,850 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,719,304 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $317,071,000 after buying an additional 23,090 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,500,162 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $225,531,000 after buying an additional 141,697 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,418,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $249,957,000 after purchasing an additional 341,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,009,000. 80.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

CW traded down $0.68 on Friday, hitting $210.32. 128,759 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,349. The company has a 50 day moving average of $202.09 and a 200-day moving average of $190.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.19. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12-month low of $156.76 and a 12-month high of $216.54.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $724.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.88 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Curtiss-Wright from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $188.00 to $229.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Curtiss-Wright has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.50.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

