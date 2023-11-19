Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Acquires 243 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 31,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 344,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,452,000 after purchasing an additional 40,454 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 34,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 16,867 shares during the last quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 33,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 419,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,048,000 after purchasing an additional 12,752 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTEB opened at $49.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.32. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.14 and a twelve month high of $51.11.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

