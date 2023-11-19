Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Shares Bought by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Free Report) by 102.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,256,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 635,020 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment were worth $38,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSGE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 121.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,314,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,230,000 after buying an additional 1,268,796 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 57.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,305,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,721,000 after acquiring an additional 474,125 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 604,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,667,000 after acquiring an additional 328,969 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $18,770,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $11,369,000. 70.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Entertainment Co. Sphere sold 8,221,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total value of $256,501,065.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 18.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSGE traded up $0.59 on Friday, reaching $30.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 493,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,796. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.79. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 1 year low of $27.55 and a 1 year high of $40.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.49 and its 200 day moving average is $33.12.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $147.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.52 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Madison Square Garden Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.83.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in live entertainment business. The company produces, presents, and hosts live entertainment events, including concerts, sports events, and other live events, such as family shows, performing arts events, and special events. Its operations include a collection of venues, the entertainment and sports bookings business, and the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes production.

