Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Raises Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,631 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 5.1% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 33,127 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in TJX Companies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,809 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in TJX Companies by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,265 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $9,659,000 after purchasing an additional 16,162 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,656 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TJX. Loop Capital upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on TJX Companies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.11.

NYSE TJX opened at $88.84 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $72.92 and a one year high of $93.78. The company has a market cap of $101.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.19.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.68%.

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $377,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,370,070. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $5,906,773.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 135,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,307,106.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $377,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,370,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

