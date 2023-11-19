Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 220,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.66% of Watts Water Technologies worth $40,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,253,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of WTS traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $193.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,036. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $178.35 and a 200 day moving average of $178.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.70 and a 1 year high of $199.21.

Watts Water Technologies Dividend Announcement

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $504.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.47 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 13.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on WTS. StockNews.com lowered shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $171.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Watts Water Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Shashank Patel sold 2,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.14, for a total transaction of $444,167.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,583,378.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Watts Water Technologies news, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 9,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.36, for a total value of $1,771,149.08. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 17,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,278,217.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shashank Patel sold 2,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.14, for a total transaction of $444,167.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,583,378.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control and protection products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, thermostatic mixing valves, and leak detection and protection products for plumbing and hot water applications.

