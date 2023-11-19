U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Acquired by Oxford Financial Group Ltd.

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 12.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.4% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 8.2% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 67,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 86.9% in the first quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 13,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2,686.8% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 87,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 83,909 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 13.9% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.90.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 0.9 %

USB opened at $37.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $49.95.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider James B. Kelligrew bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.40 per share, with a total value of $27,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,136. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 654 shares of company stock valued at $30,148. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

