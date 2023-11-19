State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 560,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 20,250 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $41,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in State Street by 8.1% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 78,667 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,757,000 after buying an additional 5,902 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its position in State Street by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,892 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in State Street during the 1st quarter worth $248,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in State Street during the 1st quarter worth $560,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in State Street by 9.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,678,894 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $122,845,000 after purchasing an additional 139,556 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STT traded up $0.90 on Friday, reaching $70.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,536,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,708,720. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.03 and a 200 day moving average of $69.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.53. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $62.78 and a twelve month high of $94.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.54). State Street had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STT. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of State Street from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on State Street from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on State Street in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

In other news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $797,907.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,799,234.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

