The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Oxford Financial Group Ltd.

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNC opened at $130.26 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $109.40 and a one year high of $170.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.25 and its 200-day moving average is $122.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.50. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.78 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th were issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 16th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.03%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PNC. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $143.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.99.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

