Edgestream Partners L.P. Takes Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,448 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,786,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.3% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,854 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 39.9% during the second quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,813 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $6,798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,259 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $11,695,000 after buying an additional 11,653 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSE:PXD opened at $238.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $55.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $236.52 and a 200 day moving average of $223.64. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $177.26 and a 1-year high of $258.06.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $3.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. This represents a $12.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.88%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PXD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $273.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $256.00 price objective (down previously from $280.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $301.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.14.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

