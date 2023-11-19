Edgestream Partners L.P. Buys New Shares in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,991 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,930,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 159.5% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,151 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 237.2% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 44,255 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,979,000 after buying an additional 31,130 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,838 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,529,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on MSI. StockNews.com downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $320.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.57.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE MSI opened at $318.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.00 and a fifty-two week high of $320.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $287.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.19. The stock has a market cap of $52.83 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.91.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 668.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.59%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.27, for a total value of $19,842,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,105 shares in the company, valued at $18,958,793.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jason J. Winkler sold 5,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.29, for a total transaction of $1,726,720.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,055,212.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 65,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.27, for a total transaction of $19,842,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,958,793.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,506 shares of company stock worth $23,359,370 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Stories

