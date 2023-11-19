Personal CFO Solutions LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC reduced its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,753 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHY. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 31,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. 18.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SHY stock opened at $81.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.95 and a 200 day moving average of $81.14. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.48 and a 1 year high of $82.74.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

