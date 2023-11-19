Personal CFO Solutions LLC Buys 17 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 796 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 48.6% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,802,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $716.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $106.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $651.87 and a 200 day moving average of $676.09. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $596.18 and a 52 week high of $781.77.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 56.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on BlackRock from $736.00 to $708.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $764.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BlackRock

BlackRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.