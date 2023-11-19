JUNO Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $107,922.07 (JUNO)

JUNO (JUNO) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 19th. One JUNO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00001411 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, JUNO has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. JUNO has a market cap of $40.89 million and $107,922.07 worth of JUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUNO Coin Profile

JUNO’s launch date was September 30th, 2021. JUNO’s total supply is 70,424,332 coins and its circulating supply is 79,509,430 coins. The official message board for JUNO is medium.com/@junonetwork. JUNO’s official website is www.junonetwork.io. JUNO’s official Twitter account is @junonetwork.

Buying and Selling JUNO

According to CryptoCompare, “Juno originates & evolves from a community driven initiative, prompted by dozens of developers, validators & delegators in the Cosmos ecosystem. The shared vision is to preserve the neutrality, performance & reliability of the Cosmos Hub and offload smart contract deployment to a dedicated sister Hub.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUNO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

