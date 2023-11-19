Shentu Trading Down 8.7% Over Last 7 Days (CTK)

Shentu (CTK) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 19th. One Shentu coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00001324 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Shentu has a market capitalization of $48.47 million and $2.70 million worth of Shentu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Shentu has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Shentu

Shentu’s genesis date was October 24th, 2020. Shentu’s total supply is 127,285,983 coins and its circulating supply is 100,440,377 coins. Shentu’s official website is www.shentu.technology. Shentu’s official message board is medium.com/shentu-foundation. Shentu’s official Twitter account is @shentuchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Shentu Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Shentu (CTK) is a native utility token within the Shentu ecosystem, designed primarily as an intrinsic value bearer. The Shentu platform is a blockchain platform that fosters decentralized applications (dApps) and smart contract development. CTK serves multiple purposes within the ecosystem, including transaction fees, governance, and staking. By staking CTK, users can potentially earn rewards while simultaneously bolstering the network’s security.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shentu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shentu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shentu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

