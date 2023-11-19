SingularityNET Trading 5.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 16.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 19th. Over the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $345.95 million and $86.00 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000764 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00006439 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00016466 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36,474.93 or 1.00053230 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00011474 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004358 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00006174 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000028 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

AGIX is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,354,836,471 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,241,992,256 tokens. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,354,841,475.5592766 with 1,241,997,261.4300914 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.25417581 USD and is up 8.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 156 active market(s) with $32,998,577.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

