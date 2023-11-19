Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 145,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Sonoco Products worth $8,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 12,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 32,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 58,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 118,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the period. 76.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SON shares. Argus lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.40.

Sonoco Products Stock Up 0.3 %

SON stock opened at $55.14 on Friday. Sonoco Products has a 52 week low of $49.98 and a 52 week high of $63.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.23. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. Sonoco Products’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.13%.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.

