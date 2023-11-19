Personal CFO Solutions LLC Has $684,000 Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,029 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LOW. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 357.1% in the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% during the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 24.5% in the first quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 285 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,368,562.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,368,562.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LOW. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $252.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $278.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.32.

Shares of LOW opened at $203.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $201.92 and a 200-day moving average of $213.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.07. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. The business had revenue of $24.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 43.31%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

